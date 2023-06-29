The Overturning of Roe v. Wade: local impacts one year later

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we pass the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade this month, Americans are looking back at the national impact the decision has triggered for many states.

Many local organizations such as Planned Parenthood Great Plains, have maintained the message of choice but have had to change their services.

“The last year in a word is definitely challenging. Oklahomans are still feeling the effect of what the ban in place means for them. It might not be something that our patients realize until they are in the moment. That they are now having to travel for care,” said Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Director of Communications and Marketing Anamarie Rebori Simmons.

The organization which provides reproductive and sexual health services have started organizing travel for patients located in abortion-banned states such as Oklahoma.

“Ultimately what we are focused on is how can we continue to reassure our patients, like those from Oklahoma that they can travel to states where they have rights. So we will continue to work on that education and reassurance,” said Rebori Simmons.

The Faith-Based Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwestern Oklahoma celebrated the decision, adapting their practices as an increase of expecting mothers reach out for resources.

“It was a win. It was a victory, for that girl that thinks her only option is abortion when it was legal. She could go to it quickly she didn’t have any time to process that. At least in the state of Oklahoma now a girl does have some time to think, so we wanna say come here and let us give you all that information,” said Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwestern Oklahoma Executive Director La Rae Taylor.

The center prides itself on a “judgment-free zone” hoping all those expecting can feel confident reaching out, even after the ban.

“We’ve gotten the questions, ‘Will you turn us in if we’re considering abortion? Will you put us on a list?’ No, absolutely not, no way. We are just here to help people,” said La Rae.

While Planned Parent Hood Great Plains and the Pregnancy Resource Center stand on separate sides of the aisle, both organizations are pushing the importance of understanding and considering your options available post-Roe v. Wade.

“With any moment like this where there might be a natural confusion about what is legal and what is not, what is important for us is that we are providers first and foremost,” said Rebori Simmons.

