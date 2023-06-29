Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
The body of the person that went missing at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night has been recovered,...
Body recovered by police in drowning at Lake Ellsworth
Henry Pohawpatchoko
UPDATE: Lawton police ID suspect, victim in weekend homicide
A state audit finds that millions in federal funds were misspent in 2021
State audit shows millions in federal funds misspent in 2021

Latest News

Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear
Titan sub debris and human remains found in search, US Coast Guard says
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted in North Dakota