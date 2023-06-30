Expert Connections
Corrections inmate charged with bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center

(KXII)
By Seth Marsicano and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is facing new charges after investigators said he made a bomb threat out of Lawton.

Trevon Pollard is charged with a felony count of making a telephone bomb threat.

According to court documents, in early May, Pollard called the Great Plains Technology Center and said he was going to detonate a bomb strapped to a student.

Authorities were able to use the phone and geographical data to track the threat back to Pollard.

Court documents said he is currently in prison on multiple convictions, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm.

