Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan non-profit sees their largest fundraiser Thursday

Inside Gabriel's House, a Duncan non-profit.
Inside Gabriel's House, a Duncan non-profit.
By Seth Marsicano and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan nonprofit “Gabriel’s House” held their annual fundraiser Thursday, giving the community a chance to help them in their mission of caring for area kids.

The program gives at-risk students a safe space to go after school where they can get help with school work, participate in various activities and get a warm meal.

The program relies on the generosity of the community, and Thursday brought their biggest fundraising event.

Several pieces of artwork done by the program’s own students, along with pieces donated by local artists and area businesses were put up for auction.

All proceeds raised from the auction directly benefited Gabriel’s house, from funding the program’s curriculum to letting them get supplies for students.

Organizers said they were touched by the consistent outpouring of support.

“It’s humbling, watch it every year, the people who just keep coming in and coming in, and it’s nice to know we have community support,” said Jana Bowen, Gabriel’s House executive director.

And if you missed out on Thursday’s auction, there are still plenty of ways to help the nonprofit.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, donate or enroll in the program can do so through their website, or reach out through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges

Latest News

Red and green tomatoes for sale at the Boyd Farms booth at the Crystal Springs Tomato Festival...
Medwatch: 12th annual Tomato Festival
A Duncan swimmer is coming home from the Special Olympic World Games with two silver medals.
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan swimmer receives silver medals
I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and...
Nominate someone to be one of ‘Haley’s Heroes’
I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and...
Haley’s Heroes: Free pool days at Fuqua Pool