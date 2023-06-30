Duncan non-profit sees their largest fundraiser Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan nonprofit “Gabriel’s House” held their annual fundraiser Thursday, giving the community a chance to help them in their mission of caring for area kids.

The program gives at-risk students a safe space to go after school where they can get help with school work, participate in various activities and get a warm meal.

The program relies on the generosity of the community, and Thursday brought their biggest fundraising event.

Several pieces of artwork done by the program’s own students, along with pieces donated by local artists and area businesses were put up for auction.

All proceeds raised from the auction directly benefited Gabriel’s house, from funding the program’s curriculum to letting them get supplies for students.

Organizers said they were touched by the consistent outpouring of support.

“It’s humbling, watch it every year, the people who just keep coming in and coming in, and it’s nice to know we have community support,” said Jana Bowen, Gabriel’s House executive director.

And if you missed out on Thursday’s auction, there are still plenty of ways to help the nonprofit.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, donate or enroll in the program can do so through their website, or reach out through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.