Freedom Festival road closures and shuttle routes over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton released upcoming road closures taking place because of the Freedom Festival. There will be a road closure on Ferris between 3rd and 6th starting at 8:00 P.M.

On Saturday, people parked in the overflow parking area will need to exit the park to the north on 6th and Cache, and then proceed west on Cache. The east lanes of Cache will reopen 30 minutes after the show ends.

For the 8:00 P.M. route on Saturday, the shuttle will loop around 4th, Ferris, and 6th, traveling to and from the Central Plaza. All pick-up and drop-off point times will be in front of FISTA.

Road Closures for Saturday, July 1, 2023:

11:00 A.M. - Frontage Rd. and Ferris Ave.

6:00 P.M. – Cache Rd. Interchange off Highway.

8:00 P.M. – NW Cache Rd. and NW Ft. Sill Blvd.

9:00 P.M. – NW 6th St. and NW Cache Rd. becomes a one-way exit.

LATS Shuttle Routes

The shuttle service will operate on two days:

Friday, June 30th: The shuttle will run from 4:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M.

Saturday, July 1st: The shuttle will have two separate schedules. From 4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., it will run from FISTA to 3rd Street. Then, from 8:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M., the shuttle will run from the Corner of 4th and Ferris to FISTA.

It’s important to note that there will not be a shuttle service from McMahon or Lawton High this year.

