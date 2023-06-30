FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Independence Day preparation, Two Hearts and Best Friends Animal Society

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roy Rodrick joins 7News to show off this Friday’s hyperactive Furry Friend.

This week’s friend is a chihuahua-mix puppy. The adoption is $20 and an extra $17.25 for the rabies vaccination that won’t be available for them to receive until they are four weeks.

Two Hearts and Best Friends Animal Society is taking place Friday and Saturday. Best Friends is sponsoring some adoption fees, while during Two Hearts, adoption fees will be reduced to $20.

Rodrick says that keeping your pets safe during the 4 of July is very important. He suggests getting them a cave or den-like structure like a cage and putting a blanket over it. You can put the fan up on high or the tv to help keep their minds off of the fireworks. Keeping the tags and licenses as well as getting your pet microchipped is important if they escape.

