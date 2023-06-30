Lawton begins implementing speed limit changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve driven down I-44 recently you might’ve noticed a change in the speed limit, as certain portions have been increased to 80 miles per hour.

House Bill 1071 was passed in 2019. The measure allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to set a maximum speed limit of 80 miles per hour on toll on locations as determined by the Turnpike Authority.

7News spoke with Oklahoma representative Daniel Pae, who’s long pushed for turnpikes to see their speed limits gradually change.

“Change takes time, and it’s like anything in life that’s worthwhile is worth the wait. So I’m very pleased to see after everything’s been checked off in terms of ensuring driver safety and high-quality road conditions that we’re seeing this speed limit adjustment happen,” said Pae.

It’s a change that’s welcomed by many, and one of many that have come to Oklahoma’s turnpikes in recent years.

