Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton begins implementing speed limit changes

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
By Seth Marsicano and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve driven down I-44 recently you might’ve noticed a change in the speed limit, as certain portions have been increased to 80 miles per hour.

House Bill 1071 was passed in 2019. The measure allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to set a maximum speed limit of 80 miles per hour on toll on locations as determined by the Turnpike Authority.

7News spoke with Oklahoma representative Daniel Pae, who’s long pushed for turnpikes to see their speed limits gradually change.

“Change takes time, and it’s like anything in life that’s worthwhile is worth the wait. So I’m very pleased to see after everything’s been checked off in terms of ensuring driver safety and high-quality road conditions that we’re seeing this speed limit adjustment happen,” said Pae.

It’s a change that’s welcomed by many, and one of many that have come to Oklahoma’s turnpikes in recent years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges

Latest News

Corrections inmate charged with bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center
Inside Gabriel's House, a Duncan non-profit.
Duncan non-profit sees their largest fundraiser Thursday
LATS Freedom Festival road closures.
Freedom Festival road closures and shuttle routes over the weekend
We end off the first half of 2023 with cloudy afternoon skies & returning rain chances for some...
We end off the first half of 2023 with cloudy afternoon skies & returning rain chances for some this evening | 6/30 AM