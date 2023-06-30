Expert Connections
Lawton fire officials say to stay informed on firework policies with summer festivals on the rise

By Seth Marsicano and Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As many people head out to stock up for firework festivities, officials are advising residents to check their cities firework policies first.

Many cities in Southwestern Oklahoma vary on their firework policies, with bigger cities like Duncan, Altus and Lawton prohibiting both the sale and use within city limits.

Lawton Fire Marshall Heath Want said these policies have helped decrease seventy precent of firework related injuries and emergency responses.

“The trucks aren’t on the road, have to deal with fires that could have been prevented by not popping those fireworks, and to assist citizens that are actually in need for emergencies,” said Heath.

Due to more relaxed regulations, many smaller counties become magnets for firework fans this holiday season, but many officials warn drivers against the commute.

“If you do go out into the county and pop fireworks, which we don’t recommend because of the strain on the local volunteer fire departments in the area. Take a fire extinguisher with you, take a first aid kit. Just be prepared for possible injuries and possible fires,” Heath said.

One volunteer fire department is taking advantage of holiday travelers, setting up a firework stand to raise funds for the station.

“Families bring there other family members into town, and pop fire workers because the bigger towns are limited on that. Which creates more business for us it’s great. Since we are a small town, we figure bigger city folks don’t get to enjoy small town living,” said Hayden Crow, the Chattanooga volunteer fire department chief.

Officials want to remind locals the laws are in place to ensure a safe and happy holiday, for everyone.

“Making it safer for your neighbors, your friends and your family, but also the firemen and the first responders that are going to respond,” said Crow.

For more information on your cities firework policies make sure to check out their official website.

