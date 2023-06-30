Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LPD Junior Police Academy gives children hands-on interaction with the department

The event gives Lawton kids an overview of the Lawton Police Department, and what it does for the community.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is getting ready to hold its Junior Police Academy.

LPD has a number of hands-on activities planned for this year’s academy, all to better connect area youth with officers in a unique way.

“We go out, and put this program on, and in turn, it helps us build a relationship with those youth in a more positive light, instead of being out on a call of a traffic stop, they’re getting to know us personally and getting to know us on a personal basis, and that makes us more human and not just a job,” Sgt. Matt Dimmitt, Lawton Police Department said.

The Junior Police Academy will run at the end of July, from the 24 to the 29 at the Impact Community Center.

You can sign up for the event through the QR code below or pick up an application at the Lawton Police Department.

The deadline to sign up is July 17.

