Pet of The Week

Marlow’s Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration takes place July 4

Marlow is celebrating it's Old Fashioned Independence Day on July 4.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of the Marlow Chamber of Commerce joins 7News to discuss the upcoming Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration in Marlow.

This is year 132 for Marlow hosting the celebration in Redbud Park. The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with the parade that will last about an hour to an hour and a half.

The event will then continue in the park where there will be bingo until, free concerts, the splash pad, vendors and other events as well as vendors.

One of the highlights is the Marlow mayor’s own car show.

Ahlfenger says to make sure to bring chairs or a quilt and to stay cool. She also says to come early to get a good spot.

The fireworks show ends the event at 9:30 p.m.

For information, click here.

