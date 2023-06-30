Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges

Latest News

FILE - Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the...
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn’t support her during backlash
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Lawton begins implementing speed limit changes
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie...
The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions
Corrections inmate charged with bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center
Inside Gabriel's House, a Duncan non-profit.
Duncan non-profit sees their largest fundraiser Thursday