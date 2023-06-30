Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Over 50 soldiers graduate from Basic Training at Fort Sill

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 50 soldiers are beginning their military journey after graduating from Basic Training on Fort Sill Tuesday, June 27.

They graduated alongside their peers in the B Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery. The mix of Active Duty, National Guard, and Reservists now head to various Advanced Individual Training schools, including Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, Military Intelligence, and more.

And we’d like to congratulate this rotation’s honor graduate, Private Ethan Messiner of Amherst, New Hampshire. Private Messiner will head to Medical AIT to become a 68 Whiskey, or, a combat medical specialist.

From everyone here at 7News, congratulations to all of you.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

