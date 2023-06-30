Expert Connections
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight, cooling us off this weekend | 6/30 PM

One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move...
One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move through our area after midnight.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move through our area after midnight. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side, especially for counties across western Texoma. The main threats with these storms include hail up to quarter-size and damaging winds up to 60mph. The tornado potential is very low at this time. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the middle 70s.

On Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the morning hours, giving way to mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. Daytime high temperatures will only make it into the low 90s as southwesterly winds blow between 5 to 10mph. There is a chance for additional developments of showers and thunderstorms Saturday overnight as temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

The latter half of the weekend is looking to be drier than Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop-up with daytime heating as northerly winds will turn east between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, temperatures will climb back into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms may impact your Fourth of July on Tuesday, but chances remain isolated in nature at this time. We will see afternoon highs back in the upper 90s by midweek before another cool down into the low 90s and upper 80s by the end of the work week.

Have a great weekend, Texoma!

