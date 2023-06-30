ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Oklahoma State Capitol is completed in 1917
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Recognizable in the State of Oklahoma, on this day in 1917, construction for the Oklahoma State Capitol was completed.
The six-story structure was built on donated land. The dome was not added until decades later, with the dedication on November 16, 2002.
Its crowning element is a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture called “The Guardian,” created by artist and State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney (Seminole/Mvskoke).
