ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Oklahoma State Capitol is completed in 1917

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Recognizable in the State of Oklahoma, on this day in 1917, construction for the Oklahoma State Capitol was completed.

The six-story structure was built on donated land. The dome was not added until decades later, with the dedication on November 16, 2002.

Its crowning element is a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture called “The Guardian,” created by artist and State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney (Seminole/Mvskoke).

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.