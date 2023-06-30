Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

U.S. Senator Mullin released a statement on Biden’s student loan cancellation attempt

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin pictured above.
U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin pictured above.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Decided on June 30, the Supreme Court overruled Biden’s student loan cancelation attempt with Biden v. Nebraska. In regard to this decision, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin made a response.

“The U.S. Supreme Court just blocked Biden’s illegal student loan bailout. The Court has ruled: Joe Biden’s cheap political attempt to transfer the financial burden of student loans to millions of hard-working taxpayers was an abuse of executive power,” said U.S. Senator Mullin.

According to the case syllabus, the case discussed whether or not the Secretary has authority under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROS) Act of 2003 to depart from the existing provisions of the Education Act and establish a student loan forgiveness program that will cancel about $430 billion in debt principal and affect nearly all borrowers.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls released a statement Friday saying that mosquitoes have tested positive...
West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Wichita Falls
One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight, cooling us off this weekend | 6/30 PM
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Corrections inmate charged with bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center