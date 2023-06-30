U.S. Senator Mullin released a statement on Biden’s student loan cancellation attempt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Decided on June 30, the Supreme Court overruled Biden’s student loan cancelation attempt with Biden v. Nebraska. In regard to this decision, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin made a response.

“The U.S. Supreme Court just blocked Biden’s illegal student loan bailout. The Court has ruled: Joe Biden’s cheap political attempt to transfer the financial burden of student loans to millions of hard-working taxpayers was an abuse of executive power,” said U.S. Senator Mullin.

According to the case syllabus, the case discussed whether or not the Secretary has authority under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROS) Act of 2003 to depart from the existing provisions of the Education Act and establish a student loan forgiveness program that will cancel about $430 billion in debt principal and affect nearly all borrowers.

