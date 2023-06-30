WATCH: Altus PD seeks information on burglary suspect seen in surveillance video
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is looking for a man seen in surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a home.
Altus PD says the suspect in the video is responsible for causing damages inside the home where the video was taken, to try and get inside of a locked garage of Villa Del Sol Street.
Once inside, the suspect stole over $3,000 in items, including a welder, and various pieces of welding equipment like gloves and a bottle of gas for a mig welder.
The suspect also caused $600 in damage, including graffiti painted inside of the home.
If you recognize this man, you’re urged to call Altus PD at (580) 482-4121 or Jackson County Crimestoppers at (580) 482-8477.
