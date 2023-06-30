WATCH: Altus PD seeks information on burglary suspect seen in surveillance video

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is looking for a man seen in surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a home.

Altus PD says the suspect in the video is responsible for causing damages inside the home where the video was taken, to try and get inside of a locked garage of Villa Del Sol Street.

Once inside, the suspect stole over $3,000 in items, including a welder, and various pieces of welding equipment like gloves and a bottle of gas for a mig welder.

The suspect also caused $600 in damage, including graffiti painted inside of the home.

If you recognize this man, you’re urged to call Altus PD at (580) 482-4121 or Jackson County Crimestoppers at (580) 482-8477.

