West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls, Texas (KSWO) - The Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory has found that a pool of mosquitoes has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV).

That’s according to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls released Friday.

According to the city, the mosquitoes were acquired through traps set in place by Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District for routine mosquito surveillance. The pool that tested positive was located in central Wichita Falls however, citizens around the city are urged to take appropriate precautions.

Citizens can look to see if their area has been sprayed for mosquitoes by checking here.

Citizens can reduce their risks of infection by dumping or draining standing water, wearing EPA-approved insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and staying cautious during dusk and dawn.

To request spraying for your neighborhood you can call (940) 761-7890.

