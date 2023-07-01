Baker Mayfield returns to Norman for QB camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Baker Mayfield traded out Tampa Bay for Norman Friday where he held his annual pro camp. Held at the OU Intermural Fields, dozens of campers from first to eighth grade had the chance to learn football skills from the Heisman winner himself.

In 2022, the Sooners suffered their first losing season since 1998 after a disappointing six and seven record. Year two of the Brent Venables era is on the horizon and former Sooner Baker Mayfield is hopeful his team is going to bounce back.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.