Cameron University students react to SCOTUS student loan verdict

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Supreme Court has blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal, meaning help is not on the way for millions with student debt.

The decision comes on a 6-3 vote, with the liberal justices voting to approve the proposal.

For some current college students at Cameron University, todays ruling is a sad but expected one.

“I think it’s a little irresponsible,” said Cameron University student Aaron Hendri.

“Because every time you see some like corporation going under or a bank needing to be bailed out; they’re willing to do it every single time.”

For other students at Cameron such as Marlon Banner, there is nothing but praise for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I think the Supreme Court really made the right decision in this case.” said Banner.

“You know, the Biden administration’s citing of the HEROES Act doesn’t really apply now.”

President Biden promised in August to forgive $10,000 in debt for those who earn less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 per household.

Striking down the proposal puts to an end what would have been one of the most expensive executive actions in U.S. history.

The Supreme Court’s verdict marks the end of the current session, with the next session set to start on Oct. 3.

