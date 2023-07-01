Chisholm Trail Municipal Band holds annual Patriotic Concert in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of area musicians came together tonight for a special concert in honor of the Fourth of July.

The Chisholm Trail Municipal Band held its annual Patriotic Concert in Duncan.

They played a number of iconic pieces, including medleys of western and patriotic songs.

The band is made up of a wide range of musicians from across southwest Oklahoma and sees both young students and adults playing together.

“For these band members that are playing tonight, they get so much joy out of playing,” Jeremy Haas, Chisolm Trail Municipal Band, said. “I have parents and adults that come up to me and say ‘I look forward to playing every year in this.’ and the joy on their faces in playing and performing for the audience members, that’s what this is really about.”

This marked the band’s last concert of the season and is held annually since its formation in 1976.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.