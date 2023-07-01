Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chisholm Trail Municipal Band holds annual Patriotic Concert in Duncan

The band is made up of a wide range of musicians from across southwest Oklahoma and sees both young students and adults playing together.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of area musicians came together tonight for a special concert in honor of the Fourth of July.

The Chisholm Trail Municipal Band held its annual Patriotic Concert in Duncan.

They played a number of iconic pieces, including medleys of western and patriotic songs.

The band is made up of a wide range of musicians from across southwest Oklahoma and sees both young students and adults playing together.

“For these band members that are playing tonight, they get so much joy out of playing,” Jeremy Haas, Chisolm Trail Municipal Band, said. “I have parents and adults that come up to me and say ‘I look forward to playing every year in this.’ and the joy on their faces in playing and performing for the audience members, that’s what this is really about.”

This marked the band’s last concert of the season and is held annually since its formation in 1976.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery

Latest News

With all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do*...
The science behind the color of fireworks
Cameron students voice their concerns and praises about the Supreme Court's verdict on student...
Cameron University students react to SCOTUS student loan verdict
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash
Lawton fire officials advise community to be informed on firework policies