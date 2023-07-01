Cool down kicks in this weekend bringing high temperatures back into the low 90s | 7/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be the beginning of a different weather pattern than what we have been experiencing the past week. To begin your day temperatures will sit in the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the area all day today as a front moves through, but rain chances will be at their best in the morning hours. As a result of the cold front, afternoon highs will only reach the low 90s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than what we reached yesterday. While it isn’t expected to be a washout this weekend, a scattered shower or two will be possible at any point Saturday or Sunday. Most of Texoma should be able to enjoy holiday festivities but be sure to check the radar beforehand just to make sure you’re in the clear for any rain.

Sunday rain chances will continue to be isolated to scattered throughout Texoma, but it should be drier than today. Afternoon highs for tomorrow will reach the mid-90s. Skies will clear on Monday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 90s.

The fourth of July will be on Tuesday this year, and scattered rain is in the forecast. Similar to this weekend, it is not expected to be a washout, but showers will be possible almost anywhere in Texoma throughout the day. Short-range models will give us a better picture of the exact timing and location of potential rain once we closer to Tuesday, so be sure to check back for an update.

At the end of next week, temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper 90s with scattered rain staying in the forecast.

Have a great holiday weekend! - Alex Searl

