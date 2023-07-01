Expert Connections
Cooler temperatures are felt across Texoma behind this morning’s showers and storms | 7/1 PM

Following this morning's wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms, many across Texoma are...
Following this morning’s wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms, many across Texoma are seeing temperatures this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following this morning’s wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms, many across Texoma are seeing temperatures this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed across southwestern Texoma and are impacting portions of King and Knox counties, but these storms will continue to cool temperatures down in those areas.

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop later this afternoon and into this evening across the area, but chances remain isolated in nature. Tonight, temperatures will be cooling down into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

For your Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon with daytime heating as afternoon highs reach the low 90s. Northwesterly winds will turn south between 5 to 10mph. Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 70s once again.

On Monday, temperatures will be back into the middle 90s for afternoon highs, with highs in the upper 90s for your Fourth of July and again on Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the next work-week, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day.

Have a great evening, Texoma!

