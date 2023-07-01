Expert Connections
Fletcher competes for state title in multiple age groups

By James Wicks
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The 6u T-ball squad made it to the tournament but lost just before the semi-finals.

The 8 and under team won the first game but didn’t advance further.

And the 10 and under group had two teams qualify with one making it all the way to the state championship but losing a hard-fought game to Purcell 5 to 7.

Coach Hayden Herrin says he is super proud of his teams and the entire fletcher community behind them.

