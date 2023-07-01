Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Indiahoma man has been charged with trafficking cocaine through the area.

Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a felony and unlawful use of telephone to facilitate a felony.

According to court documents, Lawton police found a case filled with cocaine and a large amount of cash near a home on NW Ozmun. Also reportedly inside was Payne’s Comanche Nation Rewards card.

Investigators say when Payne spoke with police, he admitted that he sold cocaine to friends, and the cash was a result of those sales.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear in court in September.

