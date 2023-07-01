Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin

By James Wicks and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited return of Kearsty McCoy back to her hometown of Duncan was tonight as she was greeted by her family and friends at the Stephens County Fairgrounds

She returned from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this week after winning two silver medals. She says she has her hard work to thank.

“It’s like Steve Harvey says, ‘There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.’ He is right,” the two-time silver medalist, McCoy, said. “You can’t just say I want to go there and hop on an elevator and it takes you there, so when I found out I was going, I knew I was going to have to train hard for it, so I did. Because I knew how bad I wanted it.”

Such an inspiration and her hard work absolutely paid off, and now she has the medals to show for it.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery

Latest News

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) will be hosting a barbeque on the Fourth of...
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosting barbeque for veterans on Fourth of July
With all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do*...
The science behind the color of fireworks
The band is made up of a wide range of musicians from across southwest Oklahoma and sees both...
Chisholm Trail Municipal Band holds annual Patriotic Concert in Duncan
Cameron students voice their concerns and praises about the Supreme Court's verdict on student...
Cameron University students react to SCOTUS student loan verdict