Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited return of Kearsty McCoy back to her hometown of Duncan was tonight as she was greeted by her family and friends at the Stephens County Fairgrounds

She returned from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this week after winning two silver medals. She says she has her hard work to thank.

“It’s like Steve Harvey says, ‘There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.’ He is right,” the two-time silver medalist, McCoy, said. “You can’t just say I want to go there and hop on an elevator and it takes you there, so when I found out I was going, I knew I was going to have to train hard for it, so I did. Because I knew how bad I wanted it.”

Such an inspiration and her hard work absolutely paid off, and now she has the medals to show for it.

