The science behind the color of fireworks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

And with all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do* fireworks get their colors? The simple answer-- chemistry. As we know, fireworks come in many different shapes, sizes and of course colors.

Here’s the basic science: black powder plus different elements and compounds are loaded in a tube like this one with a fuse. When the fuse ignites-- it creates a reaction. The explosion of a firework produces ions that will emit a colored light based on the chemical inside.

As you’re looking at the sky, watching your local firework display this weekend creating lots of “oohs” and “ahhs, you’ll see various colors such as greens <barium>, blues <copper>, yellows <sodium> and more!

Each color is based on a single or combination of different elements. Gold sparks are produced by iron and small pieces of charcoal and bright flashes and loud bangs typically come from aluminum powder.

Stay safe this holiday weekend by keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire. Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material and be mindful of your cities/counties laws on lighting fireworks!

-LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.