Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The science behind the color of fireworks

With all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do* fireworks get their colors? The simple answer-- chemistry.
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

And with all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do* fireworks get their colors? The simple answer-- chemistry. As we know, fireworks come in many different shapes, sizes and of course colors.

Here’s the basic science: black powder plus different elements and compounds are loaded in a tube like this one with a fuse. When the fuse ignites-- it creates a reaction. The explosion of a firework produces ions that will emit a colored light based on the chemical inside.

As you’re looking at the sky, watching your local firework display this weekend creating lots of “oohs” and “ahhs, you’ll see various colors such as greens <barium>, blues <copper>, yellows <sodium> and more!

Each color is based on a single or combination of different elements. Gold sparks are produced by iron and small pieces of charcoal and bright flashes and loud bangs typically come from aluminum powder.

Stay safe this holiday weekend by keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire. Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material and be mindful of your cities/counties laws on lighting fireworks!

-LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery

Latest News

One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight, cooling us off this weekend | 6/30 PM
With all this talk about 4th of July festivities, you may be asking the question: how *do*...
The science behind the color of fireworks
One more day of heat is on for Texoma today before scattered showers and thunderstorms move...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight, cooling us off this weekend | 6/30 PM
We end off the first half of 2023 with cloudy afternoon skies & returning rain chances for some...
We end off the first half of 2023 with cloudy afternoon skies & returning rain chances for some this evening | 6/30 AM