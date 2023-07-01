Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash
Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
Corrections inmate charged with bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center
The Altus Police Department is looking for a man seen in surveillance video allegedly...
WATCH: Altus PD seeks information on burglary suspect seen in surveillance video

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Following this morning’s wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms, many across Texoma are...
Cooler temperatures are felt across Texoma behind this morning’s showers and storms | 7/1 PM
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet