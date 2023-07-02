Elgin hosts Sounds of Freedom Festival

Expert Connections
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Elgin celebrated their 3rd annual Sounds of Freedom Festival on Saturday.

The event had live entertainment that started in the early evening and lasted until around 9:30 when the fireworks show began.

Mayor of Elgin JJ Francais says that the event is designed with the local community in mind.

“It keeps our people right here.” said Francais

“So if you don’t want to drive 30 minutes for another show, we’ve got a class A act, first rate show right here in Elgin, Oklahoma.”

Concessions and local vendors were also at the event, offering their products to event goers.

Those involved with organization of the festival are excited for next year’s Sounds of Freedom festival and said that it will be bigger and better than ever before.

