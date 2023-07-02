Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

Albert Rusnák scored a second-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a second-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Rusnák scored the only goal of the match when he used assists from Léo Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro in the 62nd minute to find the net for a second time this season.

Frei totaled two saves for Seattle (9-7-5). Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston (8-9-3).

Houston showed up at the right time for the Sounders. Seattle, which entered play with a 2-5-4 record in its previous 11 matches, are 12-0-3 all-time at home versus the Dynamo, including the playoffs. The Dynamo are 7-1-1 at home this season but just 1-8-2 on the road.

The Sounders continue to struggle to score goals, finding the net a league-low 10 times since mid-April. Seattle has scored more than one goal just once in its last 14 matches and that came in a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC.

Houston returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Seattle travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Most Read

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash
Celebrations across southwest Oklahoma are set to take place through the upcoming weekend.
Fourth of July: Here is a list of celebrations across southwest Oklahoma
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin
Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin

Latest News

Houston Astros
Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Sunday
FC Dallas
Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0
Texas Rangers
Eovaldi becomes the AL’s 2nd 10-game winner as the West-leading Rangers beat Houston 5-2
Houston Astros
Astros skipping scheduled start for Framber Valdez because of sprained ankle