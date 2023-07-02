Temperatures stay in the 90s this week with isolated showers possible on most days | 7/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Out the door today temperatures will be in the low 70s across Texoma with calm conditions throughout the area. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny throughout the day, but an isolated shower or two is possible. Afternoon highs will reach into the mid-90s with south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be nearly identical to today with morning temperatures starting in the low 70s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s. Fourth of July Tuesday is shaping up to be a great weather day to go out and enjoy the festivities. Morning temperatures will start in the low 70s, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Evening conditions are expected to be calm around sunset, which should make it perfect firework weather. There is a small chance (a 10 percent chance) for an isolated shower or two throughout the day, but this will affect only a small portion of Texoma.

Later in the week (Wednesday through Friday) rain chances will increase slightly. It still isn’t expected to be a washout, but showers will be upgraded from isolated to scattered. This is associated with a “cold front” that will move through the area and bring temperatures back into the mid-90s to end the week. Temperatures will rebound on the weekend and get back into the upper 90s and possibly triple digits by early next week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

