Warmer temperatures on the way heading into the Fourth of July | 7/2 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Much of Texoma is enjoying sunny skies with a few passing clouds as temperatures are in the lower to middle 90s across the board this afternoon. We will continue to stay dry throughout the evening and into the overnight as we dip down into the lower 70s for low temperatures.

On Monday, there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but chances remain isolated at this time. The majority of Texoma will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures back in the middle 90s. Northeasterly winds will shift to the south between 5 to 10mph. Overnight, partly cloudy skies can be expected as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s.

For the Fourth of July, there is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating as temperatures surge back into the upper 90s and approach 100 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will accompany southerly winds between 5 to 15mph during the day for those of us who remain dry.

As of now, fireworks should go on without delay of showers and thunderstorms as much of Texoma will be clear by Tuesday night and any isolated precipitation activity will have dissipated. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s around 10pm.

The remainder of the week will offer partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of the work-week, but chances are isolated in nature at this time. Once showers and storms move out by the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to be back into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Stay safe and have a happy Fourth of July, Texoma!

