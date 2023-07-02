Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warmer temperatures on the way heading into the Fourth of July | 7/2 PM

Much of Texoma is enjoying sunny skies with a few passing clouds as temperatures are in the...
Much of Texoma is enjoying sunny skies with a few passing clouds as temperatures are in the lower to middle 90s across the board this afternoon.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Much of Texoma is enjoying sunny skies with a few passing clouds as temperatures are in the lower to middle 90s across the board this afternoon. We will continue to stay dry throughout the evening and into the overnight as we dip down into the lower 70s for low temperatures.

On Monday, there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but chances remain isolated at this time. The majority of Texoma will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures back in the middle 90s. Northeasterly winds will shift to the south between 5 to 10mph. Overnight, partly cloudy skies can be expected as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s.

For the Fourth of July, there is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating as temperatures surge back into the upper 90s and approach 100 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will accompany southerly winds between 5 to 15mph during the day for those of us who remain dry.

As of now, fireworks should go on without delay of showers and thunderstorms as much of Texoma will be clear by Tuesday night and any isolated precipitation activity will have dissipated. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s around 10pm.

The remainder of the week will offer partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of the work-week, but chances are isolated in nature at this time. Once showers and storms move out by the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to be back into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Stay safe and have a happy Fourth of July, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Celebrations across southwest Oklahoma are set to take place through the upcoming weekend.
Fourth of July: Here is a list of celebrations across southwest Oklahoma
Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin
Kearsty McCoy receives warm welcome after successful trip to 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin

Latest News

Temperatures stay in the 90s this week with isolated showers possible on most days | 7/2 AM
Temperatures stay in the 90s this week with isolated showers possible on most days | 7/2 AM
The City of Elgin hosted the third annual Sounds of Freedom Festival
Elgin hosts Sounds of Freedom Festival
Following this morning’s wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms, many across Texoma are...
Cooler temperatures are felt across Texoma behind this morning’s showers and storms | 7/1 PM
Cool down kicks in this weekend bringing high temperatures back into the low 90s | 7/1 AM
Cool down kicks in this weekend bringing high temperatures back into the low 90s | 7/1 AM