After Hours with Cade Episode 10: Dani Carson

Southwest, Okla. (KSWO) - On After Hours with Cade, I sit down with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.

My tenth guest is Dani Carson, a local country musician who frequently tours Oklahoma, performing original music and covers.

Carson was born and raised in Lawton, where she had the opportunity to begin her singing career more than ten years ago. She attributes her position in life musically to her parents and their ability to push her as a young kid.

“I was lucky enough to have parents that even if they weren’t experienced in the music industry, they knew business, and they knew that I cared about it very strongly. Because I cared about it, they, in turn, pushed me to do the things that I quite at that age wasn’t ready to do maturity-wise.”

“For the most part, they actually pushed me to make sure I’m actually striving for that goal. Even when I wanted to be a lazy teenager not doing what I was supposed to. They still kept me on that path and gave me access to so many opportunities simply because they were willing to put in the work with me. It made a big difference to me in being able to be vulnerable in my songs, be very open and honest with myself and my music, and not feel closed, ashamed, or feel like I couldn’t do something,” Carson continued.

Carson said her mother has always been the first person she gravitates to when recording a new song or learning a new cover, even as a child. Her family’s support has encouraged her to be open and honest with her music, and to strive for greatness.

One thing Carson says a lot of people still don’t know about her is the fact that she was adopted around the age of fourteen. Despite not being blood-related, Carson says she feels like her adoptive mothers’ biological daughter and is thankful for her drive and encouragement.

“She saw how important it was to me to have an outlet like that, especially coming from a broken home. She didn’t limit me on what I was doing. She encouraged me just to be better. She took her knowledge of the horse industry and she kind of applied it to the music industry, and it worked. She obviously knew what she was doing because I don’t feel like I’ve gotten nowhere in the last ten years,” Carson said.

She said at one point, there was a moment in her life when she felt disconnected from music, even pondering whether to quit the business.

“It sounds ironic being that young, thinking to myself that I’m going to retire from music, but it lasted about a month until I just could not stand not playing music and not getting out and seeing people. I didn’t realize how much of a people person I am until I was limited to who I was interacting with, what my weekends were looking like when I didn’t have shows, and it just felt wrong.”

“I needed it because I was really burnt out. I was really stressed about things, and I needed that time off to be able to realize how much music was important to me,” Carson continued.

Being an artist in Oklahoma, you have to have ways of tapping into your creativity and getting the juices flowing. For Carson, it’s interacting with other musical acts in the area and working on her craft whenever she gets a spare moment.

“I’m lucky enough to have some really, really outstanding performers to actually work on my craft with, like Joe Hopkins. He and I just released a song together, and it’s taken me some time. I can’t write my own music right now between working as much as I am. So, they were giving me a really good excuse just to do some writing and do something with the music that’s not just sitting down and learning a cover tune.”

“It definitely came in handy to get to talk with people who can come up with stuff like that. I hope that I can write a song like “Pay My Bills” again. As far as other things like that, I really want to credit the other musicians that have been helping me and partnering with me. Alan Biffle and I had been talking about doing a music video together, something I haven’t even done in a really, really long time, and I know I need it. I want to thank Summer Weaver. She’s one of my social media reps and managers. She helps me tremendously by keeping me on top of things. Honestly, I just want to thank all the local musicians because once we get together and do things together, it becomes a beautiful thing,” Carson continued.

Finding time to be creative while working four jobs at once is a feat that anyone would have difficulty achieving, and Carson is no different.

“A lot of people probably think, well, once you get home from work and you’re relaxing, all you have to do is just sit down and grab your guitar and do something. Well, that creative process doesn’t come from just sitting down and starting to do it. Your brain has to be in that mode to get creative.”

Working full-time as a receptionist leaves little room for creativity, but recently she’s gotten into hiking in the mornings. It’s an activity she says brings her peace, comfort, and provides the perfect opportunity to unwind.

“I’m going on like one to two-mile hikes most of the time, and now that I got a guitar case that you can put on your back, I’m going to start taking my guitar out there with me. That way, even if I go on a two-mile hike, I can still sit down and decompress while I’m out there. For the most part, when I go out there, you don’t have any cell phone reception, so you’re not playing on your phone; you’re just enjoying nature and life. It gives me an opportunity to just sit there, think, and be happy for a little while.”

She said her favorite part about performing in Southwest Oklahoma is the people and forming those connections.

“I didn’t think that I loved people as much as I did. But truly, it’s become a beautiful thing to see such good friends, and I don’t think people realize when you’re in a stressful situation, and then you’re coming with an expectation that you’re going to be everybody else’s relief, that you get to still have a little bit of relief with them too because they’re understanding. They know about your personal life because they care and are willing to help you in any way you need. With recent events, it’s been a huge relief to me that a lot of people I know personally have all been really good friends thanks to the start of music,” Carson said.

Looking to the future, Carson hopes to have a brand-new album and regular shows that could serve as her full-time job.

“Right now is a different time for me with my focus being on these other jobs and my horseback riding stuff. My music has not been the best on my part, and I’m working to change that, especially with the festivals and stuff I’ve been doing. The places I’ve been playing, people have been nothing but supportive of me and putting up with some shenanigans at some of these shows.”

“Specifically, I want to thank Shakespeare Winery. I really want to thank Joe Hopkins because he’s given me a lot of opportunities to sing other songs. I want to thank those at Clark Crew Barbecue for booking me so far ahead of time, and I want to thank all of the venues specifically for booking an acoustic artist like myself,” Carson continued.

The struggle for most artists looking for work comes tenfold with the summertime as bars suffer due to people being at the lake or on vacation.

“I don’t blame anybody for doing that, but it does take a toll on the music industry because bars are definitely the number-one places that hire us. When they don’t have a reason to hire live music, we’re kind of out of a job. But at the same time, this is also festival season and rodeo season.

“Now, for acoustic people like me, that’s still a really rough toll because they usually want to hire bands for things like rodeos, dances, and festivals. But if you’re lucky enough, like I was for the Altus Freedom Festival, I had the opportunity to play as an acoustic artist. Thanks to them, I still had a job during this festival season,” Carson continued.

If you’d like to see Carson in person, she’ll be performing at Clark Crew Barbeque in Oklahoma City on July 29 and at the Mountain View free fair on August 3.

You can find Carson online at DaniCarsonMusic on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.