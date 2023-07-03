Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrate July 4 at the Apache Event Field with live music, kid-friendly festivities, and more!

Local food and drink vendors will be posted in the area accompanied by a military flyover.

Apache’s fireworks spectacular show will start at 10 p.m.

The field opens free to the public at 11 a.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

