Pet of The Week

Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrate July 4 at the Apache Event Field with live music, kid-friendly festivities, and more!

Local food and drink vendors will be posted in the area accompanied by a military flyover.

Apache’s fireworks spectacular show will start at 10 p.m.

The field opens free to the public at 11 a.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

