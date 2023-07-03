Expert Connections
Cameron University 2023-2024 budget includes pay raises for faculty, more student programs

The upcoming school year for Cameron University is looking to be a promising one for students and faculty.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The upcoming school year for Cameron University is looking to be a promising one for students and faculty.

According to Cameron University’s budget for the 2023-2024 school year, more than $6 million will be going toward scholarships and tuition waivers.

The President of Cameron, John McArthur, says plenty of new programs will be fully funded, and geared towards helping students find jobs as well as improving their mental health. There’s also some good news for faculty.

”This year, the legislature, in addition to the allocation to run Cameron University provided almost a million dollars to change faculty compensation,” McArthur said. “So that’s going to be the biggest change to next year’s budget, is our teachers are getting a well-deserved raise.”

President McArthur also says students can look forward to some upgrades to their dorms as well.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

