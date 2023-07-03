Expert Connections
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family

Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - According to court documents, Cody Lee Vantine was charged with one count of endangering/planning to perform an act of violence. A crime punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Duncan police responded to a threats call on June 23.

One victim heard yelling coming from the backyard to find Vantine making threats to a family member, according to the same records. After the family went inside, one of the victims alleged they saw Vantine come onto the property and loaded a round into the chamber of a handgun. The victim went back inside to call police.

When police arrived, Vantine confirmed he did own a gun. Police found it on the ground in front of Vantine’s back door, still loaded.

Vantine was taken into Stephens County Jail and charged with one count of threatening to perform acts of violence.

