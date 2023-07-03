Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024

Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024, keeping the two-time Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday it was continuing Baffert’s ban, citing “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”

Baffert initially was suspended for two years after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test and was later disqualified.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to “peddle false narratives” about Medina Spirit’s failed drug test for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but is banned on race day.

“A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” CDI said.

The company went on to say it will re-evaluate Baffert’s status after 2024.

A message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Baffert’s camp was not immediately returned.

Asked for further comment, a CDI spokesperson deferred to the statement.

Baffert’s suspension comes with horse racing at a crossroads, following the deaths of 12 horses within a month at Churchill Downs that led the storied track to look into causes, while the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority launched a parallel investigation. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. recently was reinstated by Churchill Downs after two of his horses died in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby this year.

Baffert returned to the Triple Crown trail earlier this year at the Preakness after being suspended from that race and the Belmont in 2022 in connection with a different, 90-day ban in Kentucky that Maryland and New York honored. His National Treasure won the Preakness, giving him a record-breaking eighth victory in the race hours after another 3-year-old horse he trained broke his left front leg while racing and was euthanized on the track.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash

Latest News

The Lawton Public Library is hosting many events this summer.
Lawton Public Library showcases July event lineup
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
The upcoming school year for Cameron University is looking to be a promising one for students...
Cameron University 2023-2024 budget includes pay raises for faculty, more student programs
Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy