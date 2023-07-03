City of Duncan to host ‘Red, White and Boom’ celebration Monday

Expert Connections
Duncan will be hosting Red, White and Boom tonight at 5 p.m.(Red White and BOOM is BACK)
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July just a little bit early, you may want to head over to Duncan.

The city is hosting a ‘Red, White and Boom’ celebration! It starts at 5 o’clock tonight at Abe Raizen Park and will feature inflatables, food trucks and live music. All of that will happen before the big event which is the fireworks of course!

Food trucks will open at 5 p.m., and the family-fun zone will open at 5:30 p.m. Those will close at 9 p.m., which is when the live band will start!

If you’re only interested in the fireworks, those will start around 10:05 p.m.

Tune in at 5 p.m. to get a live look at the celebration!

