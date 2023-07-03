The City of Marlow looks forward to Independence Day parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marlow Chamber of Commerce is ready for its upcoming parade on July 4.

The crowd will be lining the streets from 6th to 2nd on Main St. There they can enjoy all of the float entries and have an opportunity to catch items tossed to the crowd. Items range from t-shirts to toys.

A variety of awards will be passed out to the parade entries, such as 1st and 2nd place in the horse-drawn division, 1st and 2nd place in horse division, best-modified vehicle, best truck, best original vehicle, best-decorated vehicle, best original tractor, most unique tractor, and best decorated off-road vehicle.

There are no pre-registration requirements and no set theme for those participating in the parade, according to the chamber.

Live music and the Mayor’s Independence Day car show are a few of the activities happening after the parade, along with vendors posted throughout RedBud Park. The splash pad will also be operating as normal.

The Marlow chamber encourages people to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax during the firework show later that evening.

The provided schedule for the celebration is as follows:

9:00 a.m. - Downtown Parade

10:00 a.m. - Park Opens (food, games, music, bingo, more)

10:00 a.m. - Mayor’s Car Show

1:00 p.m. - Car Show winner announced

6:30 p.m. - Free Concert

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks Show

