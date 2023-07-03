Expert Connections
Duncan mother charged with child neglect

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Between June 20 and 28, Brittney Ann Williamson failed to provide suitable supervision of their four-year-old child, according to court documents.

On June 27, Duncan police were dispatched to the four-year-old walking alone through the streets between 10th St and Elm. The child was then taken into custody and brought to the station.

Williamson reportedly arrived at the station later where she spoke with the investigator and a representative of the Department of Human Services. She claimed one of her co-workers was watching her child when they left to buy groceries, leaving the child alone. Investigators said they received the co-worker’s phone number but were unable to confirm the information.

Investigators told Williamson they showed a photo of the co-worker to the child, and said the child wasn’t able to recognize who was in the photo. Williamson contacted her co-worker who told Fithugh they had been at work since 6 a.m.

According to court documents, Williamson confessed she left the child at her own home for approximately eight days while she went to work. She said she had issues with a childcare facility, and she made sure to meal prep for the child during her absence.

Williamson was then taken to the Stephens County Jail and booked for one charge of child neglect.

