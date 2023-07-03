Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton slowly integrates speed limit change
Turnpike implements speed changes in Southwest Oklahoma
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Hayden Payne’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs, possessing a firearm during a...
Indiahoma man arrested in Lawton after police find case filled with cocaine, large amount of cash
Celebrations across southwest Oklahoma are set to take place through the upcoming weekend.
Fourth of July: Here is a list of celebrations across southwest Oklahoma
The City of Elgin hosted the third annual Sounds of Freedom Festival
Elgin hosts Sounds of Freedom Festival

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Temperatures stay in the upper 90s to begin the week | 7/3 PM
Temperatures stay in the upper 90s to begin the week | 7/3 PM
Dani Carson for After Hours with Cade
After Hours with Cade Episode 10: Dani Carson