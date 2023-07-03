‘Indy-pendendence’ Day Celebration marks Indiahoma’s first Fourth of July celebration

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Indiahoma can take advantage of the City’s first-ever Fourth of July event that’s open to the public.

The “Indy-pendence” Day Celebration is happening tomorrow at the Indiahoma City Hall.

It includes a child pageant for kids 4 to 12. There’s also a cornhole tournament, a watermelon eating contest, a chalk art contest, vendors, live music, and of course, a fireworks show.

It begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.