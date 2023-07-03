Expert Connections
Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM

Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Even though it is not the Fourth of July yet, holiday festivities and firework shows are happening across the area tonight. While most will remain dry, some pop-up showers & storms will persist between now and midnight. While the coverage will be low & sporadic, the best areas to receive rain will be in Southwest Oklahoma along and east of I-44. Keep an eye on that radar if you plan on going out to any events this evening. After midnight tonight, skies will be clear, providing good views of the full moon. Temperatures will get down to the low 70s tomorrow morning with winds out of the south/southeast overnight at 5-15 mph.

Don’t expect a much different forecast for Independence Day tomorrow. Yeah most will end up not seeing any rain, but there will still be isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Coverage-wise, they could pop-up anywhere but models are showing they favor the eastern half of Texoma. There is good news, and that is while the rain is expected to start up around 2/3 PM, they look to fall apart by 8 PM (a.k.a. before sunset), so little-to-no rain and clear skies are expected by 9-10 PM when fireworks will be going off. Temperatures tomorrow will get up to the upper 90s and low 100s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies through a majority of the day will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will see most of Texoma hit the triple digits. A cold front is expected to descend down from the north overnight into Thursday morning. Ahead of the front on Wednesday evening & night, isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up across Southwest Oklahoma. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main concerns. Models are still up-in-the-air on the exact timing and coverage for Wednesday night’s rain, so check back for updates.

After the cold front moves through on Thursday morning, temperatures will only top out in the low/mid 90s under partly/mostly cloudy skies that afternoon. Temperatures aren’t expected to stay that “cool” for long, as highs on Friday will warm back up to the upper 90s, with 100s returning on Saturday and Sunday. Look forward to tons of sunshine and dry conditions for this weekend as Friday will be the last day this week that we can expect any kind of rain.

