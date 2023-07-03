Lawton Public Library showcases July event lineup

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tanya Oregon with the Lawton Public Library joins 7News to discuss the events that are happening in July hosted by the library.

There will be a story walk on July 8 during the Tomato Festival where attendees will be able to experience the festival while also reading “I Will Never Not Ever Eat a Tomato.”

On July 12, the library will be hosting Extreme Animals at the Lawton Farmer’s Market. The animals will include snakes, lemurs and others.

A foam party will be taking place at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on July 26. Post-event refreshments will be provided by Fort Sill Credit Union.

The library will be hosting a CPR class on July 15 and there are currently spots available for people to register.

All of this information can be found on the library’s Facebook or the website.

