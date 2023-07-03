Lawton Public Library showcases July event lineup

Expert Connections
Tanya Oregon with the Lawton Public Library joins 7News to discuss the events that are happening in July hosted by the library.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tanya Oregon with the Lawton Public Library joins 7News to discuss the events that are happening in July hosted by the library.

There will be a story walk on July 8 during the Tomato Festival where attendees will be able to experience the festival while also reading “I Will Never Not Ever Eat a Tomato.”

On July 12, the library will be hosting Extreme Animals at the Lawton Farmer’s Market. The animals will include snakes, lemurs and others.

A foam party will be taking place at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on July 26. Post-event refreshments will be provided by Fort Sill Credit Union.

The library will be hosting a CPR class on July 15 and there are currently spots available for people to register.

All of this information can be found on the library’s Facebook or the website.

