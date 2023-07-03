Temperatures stay in the upper 90s to begin the week | 7/3 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be a fairly seasonable summer day here in Texoma. Temperatures in the morning will start in the low 70s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. An isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon hours, but they should be quick moving and affect only a small portion of Texoma.

Fourth of July is tomorrow and it will be a copy and paste of what is expected today. Temperatures will start in the low 70s and warm up to the upper 90s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, so it should be perfect pool weather for those of you celebrating during the day. In the evening hours, skies are expected to be mostly clear with temperatures sitting in the 80s around sunset, which should be some nice weather for those of you popping/watching fireworks.

Wednesday will be our first shot at reaching the triple digits this week as we currently have it forecasted at 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening hours. Thursday and Friday temperatures will drop back into the mid-90s as a slight cold front moves into the area. With this front, rain chances are expected to increase and will bring a potential for storms. We will keep you updated on exactly what days to watch out for later this week. Rain chances will dissipate over the weekend and triple-digit weather will return to the area.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.