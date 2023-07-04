Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.(Gray News, file image)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

Latest News

Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Champion Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Hikers find a woman in a state park days after she was reported missing. (WCVB, STOUGHTON...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say