Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed while trying to save him.(Baloncici via Canva | File image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - A 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and his mother, who jumped into the water after him, are both dead, police said.

Polish police spokesperson Mariusz Ciarka told the TVN24 broadcaster that it was impossible to save the lives of the two, both of whom were Polish citizens.

The tragedy occurred last Thursday when the child fell into the water and the mother decided to jump in after him, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen told The Associated Press. He said the child fell from a height of about 20 meters (65 feet).

Swedish police confirmed that both were dead.

The mother and child were transported separately by helicopter to a hospital in Karlskrona.

Anders Olsson, who was on the rescue helicopter that pulled the woman from the sea, told Swedish radio that she was “not responsive” and that first aid was administered to her.

In a brief statement, Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said it has launched “a preliminary investigation where the crime classification is murder, but there is no suspect in the case.”

“The investigation aims to try to clarify what happened,” Prosecutor Stina Brindmark said. No further details were available.

Ships and helicopters from Sweden and from NATO units that were in the area assisted in the rescue operation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

Latest News

James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where...
Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections
‘Indy-pendence’ Day Celebration marks new Fourth of July tradition for Indiahoma.
‘Indy-pendence’ Day Celebration marks new Fourth of July tradition for Indiahoma
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the June Ministerial of...
Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies
A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.
Flying car prototype approved by the FAA