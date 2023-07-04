Enjoyable firework weather tonight, but more storms in the forecast tomorrow night | 7/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

There will continue to be a few pop-up showers and storms across Texoma until sunset tonight, which by then any and all rain chances, along with cloud coverage, will give way for a clear and dry night ahead. Temperatures from sunset to midnight will range from the upper-to-low 80s, falling down to the mid/low 70s by early tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

We will begin Wednesday with sunny skies as temperatures will soar once again back into the upper 90s and low 100s that afternoon. A cold front will begin descending across the state of Oklahoma by that time, allowing for a few pop-up isolated showers and increasing clouds. By the early evening hours, we will start seeing development of thunderstorms along the cold front. From the early evening on Wednesday all the way through the mid/late morning hours on Thursday (close to an 18 hour time frame), we will see on/off scattered showers and storms across Texoma. Models are showing that the farther north you go, the coverage and intensity of the storms will increase, so that means that Southwest Oklahoma will see the greatest impacts tomorrow night. This includes the possibility for strong-to-severe weather. Main threats will be damaging winds up to 60-70 mph and large hail up to the size of quarters. For areas closer to and north of I-40, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

As mentioned, showers and storms will stick around through most of the morning on Thursday. After lunchtime, there will still be some lingering rain but they will largely diminish later in the afternoon. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will only top out in the low/mid 90s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Another chance for rain (and strong storms) is possible during the early morning hours on Friday, but confidence is low at this time in terms of coverage, timing, and main hazards. The “cooler” temperatures from Thursday will be short lived as temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s on Friday. By Saturday, highs for most of Texoma will be back in the triple digits, and will stay that way through the first half of next week. While there is a chance for hit/miss light showers through the weekend, most will stay dry under mostly sunny skies.

