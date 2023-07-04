Fort Sill fires cannons for each state during Independence Day celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a special ceremony to honor the Fourth of July.

The ceremony was held in front of McNair Hall and in addition to the traditional musical salute from the 77th Army Band, they performed an original song that was finished the day before.

Cannons fired as each state was announced by the day it entered the union.

Also recognized today were a group of soldiers and trainees set to gain their citizenship in the coming days.

“Each state makes up this country as a whole, everyone volunteers, everyone puts in their piece, and they should all be recognized for their sacrifice as well,” said Private Dale Phoenix, one of the soldiers set to become a US citizen.

“For me, it meant something else, like freedom,” said Spc. Sika Dzidzonu. “This was me becoming a US citizen, so it was pretty special for me.”

