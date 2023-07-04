Expert Connections
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4

Firework stands all over are seeing plenty of business today as people are trying to get their last-minute fireworks.
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firework stands all over are seeing plenty of business today as people are trying to get their last-minute fireworks.

But what happens to the leftover fireworks after those stands close up shop for the season? One local shop will close its doors at midnight tonight.

Nate Lambert works at Hillbilly Fireworks in Lawton, he explained what the stand’s owner does with their leftover stock.

”He’s got airtight containers at his warehouse in Duncan, Oklahoma. They all go back there and they’ll sell them again next year,” Lambert said. “They could probably last 10 years if you keep them dry and keep the moisture out of them.”

July 6 is the last day to legally buy fireworks in the state of Oklahoma.

Stands will stay closed until December 15.

