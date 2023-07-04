Independence day could see a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon | 7/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma and happy Independence Day! If you plan on celebrating the festivities today, it’s going to be a great day of weather for most. Starting in the morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear throughout the day, which should be great weather for activities like barbecuing and swimming. There is a small chance for some isolated showers/storms this afternoon/evening, but this system will not bring any widespread rain. Severe weather is not expected this evening, but we cannot rule out some lightning and thunder, so be sure to get out of the water if you see lightning in the sky. Skies are expected to be mostly clear around sunset (8:50 pm), so it should be a great time to pop/watch fireworks.

Tomorrow will be warmer than today with temperatures expected to reach the low triple digits across Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with east winds at 5 to 15. Risk for severe weather will return to the area tomorrow night with a system expected to move in from the Texas panhandle in the overnight hours. The main hazards with this severe weather risk will be 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Storms are more likely to stay in northern Texoma (near I-40), but they could make it as far south as the Red River. This system is being triggered by a cold front that will be moving through the area, and it is expected to be out of the area on Thursday morning.

There is another risk for severe weather overnight Thursday into Friday, but the exact details are still not as clear. The primary hazards will be winds and hail again, but the locations of impact are still up in the air. We will keep you updated as we move closer. After the storms pass through on Thursday night, we should start to dry out over the weekend. This will help temperatures warm up and will get back into the triple digits over the weekend.

Have a great Independence Day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.