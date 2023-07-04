Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Independence day could see a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon | 7/4 AM

Mostly sunny skies for Independence Day with a chance for an afternoon shower
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma and happy Independence Day! If you plan on celebrating the festivities today, it’s going to be a great day of weather for most. Starting in the morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear throughout the day, which should be great weather for activities like barbecuing and swimming. There is a small chance for some isolated showers/storms this afternoon/evening, but this system will not bring any widespread rain. Severe weather is not expected this evening, but we cannot rule out some lightning and thunder, so be sure to get out of the water if you see lightning in the sky. Skies are expected to be mostly clear around sunset (8:50 pm), so it should be a great time to pop/watch fireworks.

Tomorrow will be warmer than today with temperatures expected to reach the low triple digits across Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with east winds at 5 to 15. Risk for severe weather will return to the area tomorrow night with a system expected to move in from the Texas panhandle in the overnight hours. The main hazards with this severe weather risk will be 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Storms are more likely to stay in northern Texoma (near I-40), but they could make it as far south as the Red River. This system is being triggered by a cold front that will be moving through the area, and it is expected to be out of the area on Thursday morning.

There is another risk for severe weather overnight Thursday into Friday, but the exact details are still not as clear. The primary hazards will be winds and hail again, but the locations of impact are still up in the air. We will keep you updated as we move closer. After the storms pass through on Thursday night, we should start to dry out over the weekend. This will help temperatures warm up and will get back into the triple digits over the weekend.

Have a great Independence Day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

Latest News

Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM
Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM
Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM
Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms to stay in the forecast through the next few days | 7/3 PM
Independence day could see a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon | 7/4 AM
Independence day could see a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon | 7/4 AM
Temperatures stay in the upper 90s to begin the week | 7/3 PM
Temperatures stay in the upper 90s to begin the week | 7/3 PM